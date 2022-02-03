Valentine’s Day special on lip filler and more at Reveal Medical Aesthetics

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Reveal Medical Aesthetics to learn about the Sweet Kysse Event and the amazing technology of the VISIA Scan.

The Sweet Kysse Event is on Feb. 3rd from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and offers a range of deals including 1/2 of a syringe of Kysse for $300 or a full syringe for $550. For more details, visit their Instagram.

Ilyana tried out the VISIA Scan which provides an in-depth look into your skin’s health. The scan measures inflammation, sun damage, oil production and more, allowing the nurses at Reveal Medical Aesthetics to better assess the treatment and services needed to improve your skin.

To learn more and to book an appointment, call (661)-501-4569 or click here.