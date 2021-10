Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bart Tipton owner of Prestige Properties about the local housing market in Kern County.

Tipton discusses the pricing bubble currently seen in the housing market and notes that “lending practices are a lot more stringent and high credit scores are extremely important in today’s housing market compared to during the recession.”

For more information on Prestige Properties reach out to them online or call 661-706-9401.