Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to David Villarino about some great recycling events taking place this weekend in town through the Farmworkers Institute of Education and Leadership Development.

Get a jump on spring cleaning and recycle all that unwanted clutter that’s been adding up from last year at multiple locations this weekend.

For more information on F.I.E.L.D. visit their website or give them a call at 661-822-4381.