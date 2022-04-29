Sponsored content by Sangera Subaru.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellon talks with Julie Johnson and Chuck Nordstrom of Bakersfield SPCA, about their Unleash Your Love Event this year.

Last year’s event raised $50,000.00 which fully funded the new nursery used to house puppies and kittens. Nordstrom mentioned, that although kitten season has just started, they have already had over 120 kittens come through the nursery.

This year’s goal is to raise $50,000.00 to remodel the Buck and Jennifer Owen’s puppy room. They are also encouraging “in kind” trades like the surprise they got this morning on KGET News at Sunrise.