Under His Umbrella: Local ministry committed to helping children across the world

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tanya and Scott Rush, both founders of Under His Umbrella, visited Studio 17 on Tuesday to discuss the ministry work they do in countries across the world.

“We are a ministry dedicated to assisting leaders in the local church and their communities as they strive to transform lives,” states the non-profit’s website.

The non-profit is hosting a virtual event in support of their ministry work on Sep. 26 at 6:00 p.m.

To learn how you can register, visit underhisumbrella.com.