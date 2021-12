Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Jeremy and Jezreel Cruz, owners of Umaga Coffee, about the local shop’s new location and what makes their menu unique.

“Umaga means ‘morning’ in Filipino/Tagalog. Our brand name represents positivity, hope and warmth,” says Cruz.

Umaga Coffee is now located at 4801 Stockdale Highway and has expanded their menu to inlude breakfast/brunch items like adobo bowls, beef bowls, and chicken lumpia. To learn more, call 661-735-5741 or click here.