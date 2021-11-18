Trinity Safety Company: state of the art safety solutions company

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Chris Branson, president of Trinity Safety Company about the story behind his business and how the military influences his workplace culture every day.

Branson served in Iraq and was awarded the Purple Heart award in 2005 when he was injured, so veteran appreciation and military ideals are embedded in the company. They are currently hiring individuals to join their team, Branson especially encourages veterans to send in an application.

For more information on Trinity Safety Company or to apply for a position visit their website.

