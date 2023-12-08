Presented by Tri Counties Bank

As we continue 17 Days of Christmas on Studio 17, our first guests are here to spread the holiday joy! Please welcome Joey Garcia with Tri Counties Bank and Raymond Martinez with Victory Family Services.

“My spouse and I are actually an approved resource family within the foster care system here in Kern County,” explains Garcia. “I personally understand the impact and difficulties that the holidays can have on our youth, even more with our foster youth. My hope is that our community continues to support our local nonprofits like Victory Family Services to ensure we continue programs like Christmas for the Kids. To be able to bring that Christmas spirit is truly a privilege.”