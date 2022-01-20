Treating anxiety disorders, stress, and chronic pain with sensory deprivation tanks

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to CryoFloat360 to learn about the amazing health benefits people can find from using sensory deprivation tanks.

The water in a sensory deprivation tank is heated to skin temperature and saturated with over 900 pounds of Epsom salt, providing buoyancy so you float. With all distractions and senses gone, your brain enters a state of deep relaxation. Studies have shown the use of sensory deprivation tanks can decrease the negative effects of anxiety, can lessen chronic pain and provide an overall sense of joy and euphoria.

