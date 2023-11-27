Presented by Hoffman Hospice

Joining us now to talk about their upcoming toy drive is Darcy, Kerrie, and Angela with Hoffman Hospice.

“Hoffmann Hospice Starlight Pediatric Program is the only pediatric hospice program in Kern County for infants, children and adolescents with life-limiting illnesses. Hoffmann Hospice has partnered with local businesses in Kern County to collect toys for our patients.



The kids in our program often don’t have the ability to play with traditional toys. Stuffed animals, books, dolls, talking toys, balls, etc. make a great gift for our patients. We currently have 3 Quadriplegic patients who could benefit from an Adaptive Gaming Set Up so cash or Amazon gift cards are also appreciated.”



The Toy Drive will run from November 15th – December 15th.



Please contact Hoffmann Hospice (661) 410-1010 for more information.