Sponsored Content by Inovia Pharmacy.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan learns a new at-home workout with Michelle Williams, owner of Vitality Fitness. This week’s workout targets the triceps but is a total body burner:

Squat with an overhead tricep extension

In a squat the muscles worked are the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, abdominals, and calves. The tricep extension activates all three heads of the triceps, which means that your entire triceps will become stronger through this exercise.

Tricep Kickbacks

Kickbacks are a great way to isolate and tone your triceps brachii muscle, which is the muscle on the backside of your arm. What you might not know is that the triceps is actually the largest muscle in your arm.

Tricep Push-Ups

Tricep push-ups activate the stabilizer muscles in your midsection, including your abdominal muscles and lower back muscles. By engaging these stabilizing muscles, tricep push-ups can improve your posture.

Skull Crushers

Skull crushers work primarily on the long head of the triceps. This is the upper part of the triceps that inserts under your rear deltoid.

To learn more about personal training with Vitality Fitness, visit the Instagram page.