Sponsored Content by Superhero Fit

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Mark Durando, private personal trainer, about the importance of knowing the signs of stroke and shows different exercises that help stroke survivors recover.

Some exercises to help regain motor skills after suffering from a stroke include seated chair squats, resistance band single-arm row, assisted resistance band single-arm chest press, and step-ups on a Plyo platform.

To learn more about personal training services, call 661-808-4061.