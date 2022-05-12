Sponsored Content by Inovia Pharmacy.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan participates in another five-minute Total Body Thursday workout led by Michelle Williams, owner of Vitality Fitness.

Follow along with the workout at home:



• Banded Squats

Squatting with resistance bands targets the glutes, quadriceps (front thighs), and hip adductor muscles.



• Banded Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges activate your core, glutes, and hamstrings. They put less stress on your joints and give you a bit more stability in your front leg. This is ideal for people who have knee concerns, difficulty balancing, or less hip mobility.



• Banded Fire Hydrants

The fire hydrant is an excellent exercise for strengthening your gluteus maximus. Some variations also work the abdominal muscles, toning and strengthening your core. As the biggest muscle in your pelvis and hip region, your glutes control three major hip movements.



• Banded Glute Bridges

Muscles worked are gluteus maximum, gluteus minimus, hip abductors, hamstrings, back muscles, and core muscles. As you can see, the banded glute bridge works quite a bit more than just your glutes, making this a truly effective exercise!

Follow Michelle on social media for more workout tips and tricks, @_Vitalityfitness_.