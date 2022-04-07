Sponsored Content by Inovia Pharmacy.
Studio17’s Ilyana Capellan welcomes back Michelle Williams from Vitality Fitness for another Total Body Thursday workout.
Today’s workout is a total body burner, mainly focusing on the arms and core. Throw on some workout clothes and follow the video to feel the burn!
Exercises:
- Thrusters
- Alternating reverse lunge with an overhead press
- Squats with dumbbell rows
- Standing around the worlds
Check out more workouts on the Vitality Fitness Instagram page.