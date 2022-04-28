Sponsored Content by Inovia Pharmacy.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan participates in another five-minute Total Body Thursday workout led by Michelle Williams, owner of Vitality Fitness.

1. Wood-chops

•The wood chop helps to keep your core strong and stable and improves the flexibility of the spine. This exercise also strengthens your upper and lower body and improves your balance and posture.



2. Standing oblique crunch

•Adding standing side crunches to your workout routine helps to target the oblique muscles and tightens the entire side ab wall more effectively. It also improves your balance, increases strength and stability, and burns more calories than side crunches done on a mat.



3. Dumbbell overhead march

•It creates stability on both sides of the body (hip flexors and glutes). Marching develops balance while increasing core stability. The exercise helps the aging athlete avoid shuffling when walking, which can lead to falls. It helps increase performance in single-leg movements.



4. Ab tucks

•Tuck ups primarily target your core, including your upper and lower abs, obliques, and rectus abdominis (also known as the six-pack muscle).

Follow Michelle on social media for more workout tips and tricks, @_Vitalityfitness_.