Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan participates in another five-minute Total Body Thursday workout led by Fitness Trainer, Michelle Williams owner of Vitality Fitness.

Follow along with the workout at home:

1. Suitcase Swings

This is an advanced double dumbbell move that demands aggression and speed to gain its full effectiveness. The benefits of this move carry over to any and all things powerful, explosive, and fast.



2. Goblet sumo squat

The goblet squat, like the sumo squat, focuses on the quadriceps, inner thighs, and muscles of the posterior chain.



3. Russian Dumbbell twist

Russian twists target the obliques, rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, hip flexors, erector spinae, scapular muscles, and latissimus dorsi.



4. Plank

The plank is a classic exercise that strengthens your body from head to toe. In particular, the plank helps strengthen your core muscles, including your abdominals and lower back

Follow Michelle on social media for more workout tips and tricks, @_Vitalityfitness_.