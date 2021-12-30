Total Body Thursday: Can you feel the Rush?

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Rush Cycle in Bakersfield for the spin class of a lifetime.

Rush Cycle is a 45-minute indoor full-body spin workout, but they refer to it more as a bicycle dance party with free weights.

The entire month of January Rush Cycle will be offering discounted memberships for all new members. They will also be having a free introductory to Rush Cycle class in January, this class is a class specifically for only first and second-class riders and goes over the basic concepts to a Rush Ride. If you are nervous about trying it, we highly recommend it.

For more information call 661-429-3206, visit them in person at 2765 Calloway Drive Suite 104, or online, or check out their social media for more encouragement to sign up!