Tools for maintaining your New Year’s resolutions all year long

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan and Mya Acosta share and discuss their methods for planning and keeping their goals going throughout the year.

Ilyana uses a vision board to plan out broad ideas and goals that she wants to accomplish or relate to throughout the year. The vision board method can serve as a fun and creative way to set standards and moods for the year, and can even become an interesting art piece in your home or office!

Mya uses an app called Streaks to track daily tasks and hobbies for more detail-oriented goals. This app can even sync with the Health App on your phone for fitness-related goals and keeping track of your daily engagement with these goals at the touch of your fingers.