Tools for maintaining your New Year’s resolutions all year long

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan and Mya Acosta share and discuss their methods for planning and keeping their goals going throughout the year.

Ilyana uses a vision board to plan out broad ideas and goals that she wants to accomplish or relate to throughout the year. The vision board method can serve as a fun and creative way to set standards and moods for the year, and can even become an interesting art piece in your home or office!

Mya uses an app called Streaks to track daily tasks and hobbies for more detail-oriented goals. This app can even sync with the Health App on your phone for fitness-related goals and keeping track of your daily engagement with these goals at the touch of your fingers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness