Today Cleaners donates to Clear The Shelters

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Jeff Newman from Today Cleaners and Julie Johnson from The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to discuss this past weekend’s Clear The Shelter adoption event.

Clear The Shelters is a month-long drive hosted every year by the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center. This year the drive began in August and ended Saturday, Sept. 18th. However, it’s not too late — the Animal Care Center has continued to waive adoption fees through this weekend because there are still dozens of pets looking for good homes.

Today Cleaners is a local company supporting the local community. Today they took that support to the next level by donating more than $1,000 to the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.



