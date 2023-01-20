KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Dignity Health
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 04:30 PM PST
Sponsored by Dignity Health
Physician and Obesity Medicine Clinician, Dr. Anila Chadha, MD is in studio to talk about maintaining a healthy weight.
Here are some of the best deals you can get on tech, toys, fashion, kitchen appliances and beauty and personal care.
With a softer body and larger accessories, Mattel designed an updated Barbie doll with preschoolers in mind.
Getting a humidifier can help you have enough moisture in your home to stay healthy this winter.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: