KGET is teaming up with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center to hold the annual Clear the Shelters adoption drive virtually. Julie Johnson, executive director of the Bakersfield Animal Care Center, joins Studio 17 Live Host, Vanessa Dillon, to showcase some pets that will be up for adoption.

Today, we met Tux, a young male kitten who will be up for adoption on Aug. 1 at the Clear for Shelters event.