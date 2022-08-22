Sponsored Content By PR From the Heart.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to award-winning children’s Author, Jeanette Crystal Bradley about the release of her book “The First 12 Days of Preschool”, and tips for overcoming separation anxiety that comes with the back-to-school season.

It’s important to have conversations about separation anxiety, especially during back-to-school season. This topic is something Bradley understands fully from her time as a Preschool Director and is now using that experience to help prepare and support children and parents for everything new that’s coming their way.

