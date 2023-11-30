Presented by Aspire Counseling Services

Here to help guide us through coping with holiday stress and potential triggers is Jessica Cason and Rachel Lanier with Aspire Counseling.

“Have a safety plan in place for example, make sure the motive for attending the event is for the right reasons vs. consciously or unconsciously looking for opportunities to divulge in unhealthy or high risk behaviors,” explains Cason, “take someone with you that doesn’t drink or use substances and is aware that you are abstaining, drive yourself so you don’t get stuck anywhere or are dependent on someone else if you need to leave, have a list of people that you can call if you’re feeling uneasy, or host so you have control of your environment and what is in it.”