Tino Ibach, commonly known as “The Hawaiian Wonder” is a Bakersfield-based performer who does impersonations of Stevie Wonder.

Ibach stopped by Studio 17 to discuss the performances he’s done across the city of Bakersfield.

The Hawaiian native said he has performed in several countries including Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

To book “The Hawaiian Wonder” for an event, call (661) 381-9746.