Tie up your hair and grow out your whiskers, it’s time for Oildorado!

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan takes a trip back in time to celebrate the inception of Taft. This celebration began in 1930 after the city was incorporated in 1910.

Oildorado is a ten-day celebration that goes on in Taft every five years. 2020 was supposed to be the next Oildorado, but the pandemic brought that to a screeching halt. The pandemic is the only event in history aside from World War II that has ever caused this celebration to be canceled. But history was in the making this time around in more than one way; 2021 brings the first female president of Oildorado, Shannon Miller.

To learn more about this unique event in Kern County, click here.