Cody Brutlag, the co-founder of Thumbs Up Cancer Down, a non-profit organization that supports local cancer patients, visited Studio 17 on Friday.

Brutlag, co-founder with KGET forecaster Kevin Charette, talked about how the organization is prioritizing their mission to help cancer patients across Kern County, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about Thumbs Up Cancer Down, visit the Bakersfield organization’s website.