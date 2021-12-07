Three-Way Chevrolet is bringing holiday cheer to the community with Wishmas

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Michael O’Doherty and Monte Wilson from Three-Way Chevrolet about the Wishmas program with Kern Bridges Youth Homes.

“Three-Way Chevrolet recognizes that there is a need in our community and what better way to give back than to partner with Kern Bridges to help our local Foster Children have a good Christmas,” says Wilson.

The program allows children at Kern Bridges Youth Homes to write down one of their wishes on an ornament and the ornament is then placed on trees in the KGET lobby and Three-Way Chevrolet for people to pick up and complete the wishes. Make sure to visit either location before Dec. 20th to bring cheer to a local child this holiday season.

KGET is located at 2120 L Street and Three-Way Chevrolet is at 4501 Wible Road.