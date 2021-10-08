Three blocks of family fall fun at the Tehachapi Apple Festival

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Linda Carhart with the Tehachapi Apple Festival to learn all about what the upcoming event will offer.

“2021 is our 8th year of presenting the Apple Festival and it’s moved to Green Street where we take up three blocks between Tehachapi Blvd. and D St. We now have over 80 vendors and lots of fun things to do,” says Carhart

From inflatable bounce houses and the Fall Carnival for the kids to delicious eats and live music for the rest of the family, the Tehapchapi Apple Fest offers something for everyone. For more information, click here.