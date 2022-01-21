This female pilot teaches young women to not let the sky be the limit

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan heads to Atlantic Aviation to meet Dea Payette who is not only a pilot but a mother of seven, runner up of the Mrs. United States pageant, a music teacher, a domestic abuse survivor advocate, a philanthropist, and much more.

Known as “Cooper the Pilot” on Instagram, Payette uses her platform to advocate for and support women in aviation. “Only 7% of pilots are women, and so there is a big need to help get more in the air,” says Payette. “I knew I had always wanted to become a pilot to fly, and I finally said, you know, this is my purpose. It was one of the best days of my life.”

To connect with Payette, find her on Instagram.