Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Theresa Caputo, known for her role on the TLC show “Long Island Medium,” about her abilities to talk to people who have passed away.

Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live Show, will make a stop in Bakersfield at the Fox Theatre on Nov. 7th. To purchase tickets, click here.

To connect with Theresa Caputo and to learn how you can get a reading, visit her website.