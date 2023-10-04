October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, it also happens to be golfing season in Kern County, so what better way to bring awareness than by attending Bakersfield-ARC’s annual golf tournament. We have Director of Communications & PR , Tim Calahan here to tell us about what we can expect.

Calahan explains the mission behind Bakersfield-ARC, “employing individuals with IDD offers diverse perspectives, fosters inclusive communities, boosts workplace morale, and provides economic benefits. It also challenges stereotypes and promotes equal opportunities, underscoring that every individual, regardless of their abilities, has valuable contributions to make in the professional world. At Bakersfield-ARC we work every day to create new opportunities for the individuals we serve. And relay on businesses to take a chance and provide employment opportunities.”

Learn more about the tournament here.