The Sky Is The Limit At California Aeronautical University

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re a big fan of flying, you may want to turn your passion into a career.

The California Aeronautical University is focused on training aviation professionals.

“We’re all aviation focused in our offerings,” Matthew Johnston, President of California Aeronautical University said. “We offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Aeronautics. We offer a Master’s Degree in Aviation Science and we’re hoping to offer an Aviation Maintenance Technician program [by 2021.]”

To learn more about California Aeronautical University, visit calaero.edu.

