Presented by PR from the Heart

For many of us, the holiday season holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a time to focus on faith, gratitude, celebration, and cherishing moments with family.



But too often, the beauty of this season gets overshadowed by rush and busyness. Not to mention the stress of over commitment, excessive spending, and unrealistic expectations.



Joining us today to help us remember to take a moment this season and to talk about the release of his new children’s book, The Simple Scoop, is children’s author, Peter Schnell.

Order your copy now!

Facebook: @Peter.Schnell.52

Instagram: @Pete_Schnell_Childrens_Books