Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Yarnell Sherrell JD and Kassie Mullican with Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) to learn more about one of their twenty-one programs and services offered, the Seniors Law Center.

The Seniors Law Center at GBLA is a project dedicated to providing civil legal services to the elderly community 60 years and older.

Services include assistance with powers of attorney, advanced health care directives, landlord-tenant matters, financial exploitation, elder abuse and neglect, and assistance with public benefits including applying for benefits and appealing denials.

GBLA also assists with other civil legal matters on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, they also have the Grandparent Guardianship Project that assists grandparents – or other close relatives – obtaining guardianship of children up to 18 years of age. That allows them to have the legal authority and responsibility to make decisions concerning the protection, education, care, and discipline of children in their care.

For more information about Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, click here or call 661-325-5943.