The search for inclusive dancewear is over thanks to young Revolutionnaire changemakers

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nia and Justice Faith Betty, co-founders of Revolutionnaire, about their inclusive line of dancewear and social platform that covers numerous social reform initiatives.

Nia was a Black ballerina who did not have access to dance apparel that matched her skin tone. Justice left her job at a top-rated consulting firm to build Révolutionnaire into a digital platform for changemakers with her sister. The sisters brought their unique backgrounds and experiences together to build Revilutionnaire into what it is now.

Nia Faith Betty, creator of Revolutionnaire says the lack of representation growing up inspired them, “That reality drove us to want to give everyone a space where they not only feel included, but are also able to celebrate the skin that they’re in and help ensure their voices are heard, respected, and actively considered.”

To learn more about Revolutionnaire and to check out their inventory, click here.

You can also follow their journey on Instagram.