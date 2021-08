Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Kian Azimian, emergency medicine physician with Dignity Health, about the common causes and treatments of concussions.

Along with staying hydrated and practicing basic safety while playing sports in school, “It is very important to follow return to play and school protocols after a concussion in order to avoid additional long term neurologic effects.,” Dr. Azimian says.

