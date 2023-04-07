Presented by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil talks to Wedding Photographers, Vic & Sasha Barrera about their upcoming event, ” The Prom” for this week’s Feel Good Friday.

Barrera says, “It’s an opportunity outside of we wanted to create weddings for the community to

come together in celebration of such moments since they don’t arise quite often enough as they should. So we decided that since so many people missed out on their own prom back in High School we would give them a night to remember with a 21+ prom complete with the works. ”

The theme for their event this year is “Night At The Oscars” and tickets are available at www.vicandsasha.com/prom