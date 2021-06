Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Hal Friedman, artistic director of Ovation Theatre, to learn about their latest production.

Friedman says the issues presented in the musical are more relevant than ever after emerging from a pandemic: “All of that just suddenly resonated again. And I thought, ‘this is the perfect show.’ I mean, it sounds depressing, but this is an uplifting show.”

