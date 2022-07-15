Sponsored Content by Y-Empowerment

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Nila Hogan and Robert Schrader with Y-Empowerment to learn more about their first graduating class for the Peer-to-Peer Youth Mentor Group.

On July 9th Y-Empowerment had a ceremony for the first seven children who completed the 12-week program. The graduates will be able to be group leaders for other children who have signed up for the camp.

