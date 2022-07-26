Sponsored Content by Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438 about decreasing interest rates and the state of the current housing market.

Colebrook says, “Rates have come back off their recent highs because investors have been purchasing a lot of Treasury notes and Mortgage Backed Securities because they want security. This drives mortgage interest rates down, yet it’s temporary. The Feds are expected to raise the rate by .5 – .75% this week”.

