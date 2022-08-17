Sponsored Content by B& D Law Group APLC.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Attorney Michael Geoula from B&D Law Group, APLC about Proposition 213.

Proposition 213 is the Personal Responsibility Act of 1996, which prevents drivers injured in a car accident from obtaining noneconomic damages even when the accident was not their fault if they lack car insurance or the car they were driving was not covered by insurance. “This law directly hurts uninsured California drivers while generating billions in profit for insurance companies,” says Geoula.

