Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rosalind Severin McClean, poet and international best-seller, about her poetry book, “Oceans of Thoughts.”

Rosalind drew inspiration from both her sister Yvonne, who passed away several years ago, and her experiences growing up in the Commonwealth of Dominica. The author notes the power of using writing to help manage feelings of grief, especially following the emotionally tumultuous time of the pandemic.

