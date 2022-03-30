Sponsored Content by United Way of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Annelisa Perez, Financial Stability Initiatives Manager for the United Way of Kern County, about the new financial literacy programs available to help local residents.

The program is geared toward high school students, is available virtually, and is completely free. United Way of Kern County partnered with the Bank of the Sierra to develop this monthly financial literacy program and they plan to cover different financial topics including budgeting, building credit, and college finance planning.

For more information on this program reach out to the United Way of Kern County at 661-834-1820 or visit the website.