Sponsored Content by Gordon Team Realty.

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to William Gordon, with Gordon Team Realty to learn about the latest developments in our local real estate market.

Gordon says, “Competing sellers who are motivated are listing their homes at more aggressive prices and reducing the list price to stay ahead of the curve. The market is dynamic and you need to anticipate price trends of competing listings because they are a moving target. Stay ahead of the pack.”

To learn more, call (661) 444-1111 or click here.