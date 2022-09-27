KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: Rachel Ziegler, Sponsored Content by Gordon Team Realty.
Posted: Sep 27, 2022 / 05:44 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 27, 2022 / 05:44 PM PDT
Sponsored Content by Gordon Team Realty.
Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill talks to William Gordon, with Gordon Team Realty to learn about the latest developments in our local real estate market.
To learn more, call (661) 444-1111 or click here.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: