Sponsored Content by Marsha Fuerst School of Nursing.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Mitchell Fuerst, President of North-West College, about the new campus here in Bakersfield.

North-West College was founded in 1966 by Marsha Fuerst. The college has always been focused on medical training and the new campus in Bakersfield will provide more health care training and educational opportunities.

The Marsha Fuerst School of Nursing at North-West College is approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing: “it provides nursing degree programs for students to train to become registered nurses or earn a Bachelor’s degree to advance their nursing career,” said Fuerst.

For more information on North-West College and the Marsha Fuerst School of Nursing give them a call at 800-NEW-CAREER or visit their website.