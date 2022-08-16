Sponsored Content by Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Bryan Colebrook NMLS #260438 about the current state of our housing market.

Although Mortgage loan applications are down significantly and closed transactions in town are down 18% Colebrook doesn’t believe our financial market is headed towards another 2008 recession. “We still have a low supply even though inventory has nearly tripled in the last 5 months,” said Colebrook. “In early 2006 we had over 4,000 homes for sale in Kern County, today we are still below 1,200.”

For more information on the topics covered with Bryan Colebrook or any other loan-related questions, reach out to him directly by calling 661-524-LEND (5363).