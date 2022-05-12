Sponsored Content by Gordon Team Realty.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to William Gordon with Gordon Team Realty about what everyone should know before investing in real estate.

Gordan says when “investing in real estate, it’s important to weigh all the factors that could determine whether your investment earns a profit or not”.

It’s important to factor in the location, the neighborhood, your financial situation, taxes, leverage, rental incomes in the area, the quality of the property, and whether you’re ready to make such a sizable investment

