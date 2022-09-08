Sponsored Content by Community Action partnership of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Guest Host, Kait Hill talks to Wilfredo Cruz & Camelia Sanchez with Community Action partnership of Kern County to learn more about how income eligible families can qualify to get their utility bill’s paid off.

CAPK’s energy program assists income-eligible residents with utility bill payments, free weatherization, and energy education, at no cost to the participants.

For more information and to see if you qualify, click here.