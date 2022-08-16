Sponsored Content by the Water Association of Kern County.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler speaks to Jenny Holtermann, Executive Director of the Water Association of Kern County about the different ways the non-profit helps our community.

WAKC is a local non-profit that focuses on water education and outreach. During the summer months, they focus on their water conservation campaign, ‘Don’t be that guy KC’ on social media, in hopes to spread the message of water tips and tricks we can all do at home to help conserve.

For more information and tips on how you can help your community save water visit their website.